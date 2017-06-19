Crash at I-20, I-55 split causing traffic delays - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Crash at I-20, I-55 split causing traffic delays

Source: MDOT Source: MDOT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A crash on I-20 before I-55 S at Exit 44 is causing major delays for your morning commute.

The right lane is blocked going westbound.

MDOT is expected to have it clear in an hour. 

