Man shot to death in Lincoln Co. home

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was called to a home on Sunday at 12:40 a.m. about a woman saying she had been sexually assaulted.

The woman came to her neighbor's house to call police and report the incident. She told police that she shot her husband at their home on Quinn Road.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found 25-year-old Cody A. Newell dead inside the home.

The woman had extensive physical injuries and was taken to KDMC, then later transferred to a hospital in Jackson.

A handgun was recovered by police at the scene.

After investigating further, police found that there were no prior calls to police from that home. No charges have been filed right now.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the District Attorney's Office to a Grand Jury.

