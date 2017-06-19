First tropical system expected in Gulf of Mexico this week

A Tropical Depression or a Tropical Storm is likely to form in the Gulf of Mexico within the next 36-48 hours.

The broad area of low pressure is moving north near the Yucatan Peninsula at 8 mph Monday morning and packing winds up to 40 mph. This storm is identified as Invest 93-L. There's a lot of uncertainty with this particular system.

As of Monday morning, we expect this system to strengthen to a tropical depression or storm and bring locally heavy rain with flash flooding by mid to late week to areas along the gulf coast. As for this storm impacting our viewing area, flash flooding will be possible should it remain on a northerly track.

It would mostly likely impact our southern counties - this would include areas along and south of Highway 84.

The storm has yet to upgrade to a Tropical Depression or a Tropical Storm because it lacks a well defined center of circulation.

We need to carefully monitor this system as it could bring heavy rains, in excess of three to five inches causing flash flooding issues. Remember, turn around - don't drown.

There's another tropical wave behind the aforementioned one. This one is identified as Potential Tropical Cyclone Number Two. It is moving west Monday morning at 25 mph and packing winds up to 40 mph.

This system is already prompting Tropical Storm warnings and watches. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to fly out Monday and determine if this storm will meet Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm criteria.

For a storm to be identified as a Tropical Depression it needs an area of low pressure with thunderstorms and sustained winds below 39 mph.

Should the storm pack max sustained winds of 39 mph or higher along with a defined center of circulation and thunderstorms, it will be classified as a Tropical Storm.

Both storms should be monitored closely as both have a high chance in the coming 36-48 hours to strengthen. In the short term. both systems need to be monitored closely!

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

