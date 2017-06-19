Tropical Depression Cindy prompts severe weather threat Friday

Tropical Storm Cindy continues to weaken Friday morning but she continues to keep the threat for severe weather and flash flooding in the forecast.

A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for almost the entire viewing area until 7:00pm because of all the rain we received and more on the way. Be sure to turn around don't drown when coming up on a flooded road. It's not a good idea to put your life on the line.

We also have a level one out of five severe weather threat for much of Madison, Rankin, Smith, Yazoo and Holmes county and all of Attala, Leak and Smith Counties.. Severe weather threats includes brief tornadoes, damaging winds and flash flooding. We'll keep with the threat for a few strong to severe storms through about sunset.

Scattered downpours continue through Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 80s with morning lows in the 70s. You can always stay ahead of the storm and updated with the latest watches, warnings and forecast in our free weather app.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Live video from MSNewsNow is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When MSNewsNow is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

What to know ahead of severe weather:

No matter when severe weather strikes, one of the best things you can have in this situation is a NOAA weather radio.

If you have a question about how to program your weather radio, click here.

You can always download the WLBT First Alert Weather app for Apple or Android device.

Download our First Alert Weather App in your app store:

To get the app for your iPhone or iPad, follow this link,

To get the app in the Android Market click here.

The app includes push alerts for severe weather warnings and the ability to submit weather photos and videos.

The alerts are sent based on the device's location, using GPS. This means you don't have to select any particular county - you are simply warned if severe.

If you don't know how to get our weather alerts, click here.

You can track the storm yourself by clicking on our First Alert Interactive Radar .

Be sure you send all your weather photos to sendit@wlbt.com .

For up to the minute weather coverage and tips to stay safe, go to our First Alert Weather Facebook page and follow our meteorologists on Twitter so you can join in on the conversation.

WLBT First Alert Weather Team:

Dave Roberts - @DaveRobertsTV

Heather Sophia - @HeatherSophiaTV

Michael Haynes - @MichaelHaynes

Barbie Bassett - @BarbieBassettTV

Patrick Ellis - @PatrickEllisWx

Walt Grayson

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.