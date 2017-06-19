Tropical Storm Cindy forms near Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Cindy has formed near the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday afternoon.

The broad area of low pressure is moving northwest in the Gulf of Mexico at 8 mph Tuesday morning and packing winds up to 40 mph. This storm is identified as Potential Tropical Cyclone Three.

As of Tuesday morning, we expect this system to strengthen to a tropical depression or storm and bring locally heavy rain with flash flooding by Wednesday and Thursday to areas along the gulf coast. As for this storm impacting our viewing area, flash flooding will be possible should it remain on a northerly track. Flash Flood Watches are already in place for counties in south Mississippi.

The storm has yet to upgrade to a Tropical Depression or a Tropical Storm because it lacks a well defined center of circulation.

We need to carefully monitor this system as it could bring heavy rains, in excess of three to five inches causing flash flooding issues. Remember, turn around - don't drown.

There's another storm we're watching, Tropical Storm Bret. It's expected to weaken in the coming days.

Both storms should be monitored closely as both have a high chance in the coming 24-36 hours to strengthen. In the short term, both systems need to be monitored closely!

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Live video from MSNewsNow is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When MSNewsNow is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

What to know ahead of severe weather:

No matter when severe weather strikes, one of the best things you can have in this situation is a NOAA weather radio.

If you have a question about how to program your weather radio, click here.

You can always download the WLBT First Alert Weather app for Apple or Android device.

Download our First Alert Weather App in your app store:

To get the app for your iPhone or iPad, follow this link,

To get the app in the Android Market click here.

The app includes push alerts for severe weather warnings and the ability to submit weather photos and videos.

The alerts are sent based on the device's location, using GPS. This means you don't have to select any particular county - you are simply warned if severe.

If you don't know how to get our weather alerts, click here.

You can track the storm yourself by clicking on our First Alert Interactive Radar .

Be sure you send all your weather photos to sendit@wlbt.com .

For up to the minute weather coverage and tips to stay safe, go to our First Alert Weather Facebook page and follow our meteorologists on Twitter so you can join in on the conversation.

WLBT First Alert Weather Team:

Dave Roberts - @DaveRobertsTV

Heather Sophia - @HeatherSophiaTV

Michael Haynes - @MichaelHaynes

Barbie Bassett - @BarbieBassettTV

Patrick Ellis - @PatrickEllisWx

Walt Grayson

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.