Power back on after several outages in Hinds County

Power outages all across the metro caused several businesses to shut down in the early afternoon Monday.

According to Publicity Coordinator, Ellen McClain, all libraries are back open after closing for the power outage.

Mara Hartmann with Entergy said that the Eudora Welty library branch lost power this morning when crews were switching them back to normal power system after the weekend storms.

Hartmann said the library lost power around 10:45 a.m. and the outage lasted for 30 minutes before power was restored. Power is now back on.

Hinds County offices are back open after temporarily shutting down due to power outages.

POWER OUTAGE IN DOWNTOWN JACKSON HAS HINDS COUNTY OFFICES TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN — Hinds County, MS (@HindsCountyMS) June 19, 2017

