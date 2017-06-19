Power outages cause libraries, Hinds County offices to shut down

Power outages all across the metro are causing several businesses to shut down.

According to Publicity Coordinator, Ellen McClain, all libraries within the Jackson-Hinds Library system will be closed today, with the exception of Medgar Evers Library, because they lost power.

Mara Hartmann with Entergy said that the Eudora Welty library branch lost power this morning when crews were switching them back to normal power system after the weekend storms.

Hartmann said the library lost power around 10:45 a.m. and the outage lasted for 30 minutes before power was restored. Power is now back on.

Entergy does not know of any other libraries that lost power.

Hinds County offices in downtown Jackson are temporarily shut down due to power outages.

POWER OUTAGE IN DOWNTOWN JACKSON HAS HINDS COUNTY OFFICES TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN — Hinds County, MS (@HindsCountyMS) June 19, 2017

