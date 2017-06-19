Brandon PD investigating rash of auto burglaries in Crossgates n - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Brandon PD investigating rash of auto burglaries in Crossgates neighborhood

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
BRANDON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

On Monday morning, the Brandon Police Department responded to multiple calls of auto burglaries in the Crossgates Subdivision.

All incidents happened overnight and all cars burglarized were left unlocked. 

The Brandon Police Department also responded to 2 calls at separate homes for stolen vehicles. Both vehicles were unlocked with keys in the vehicle.

Investigators responded and are following up on leads right now. 

If anyone in the has any information, video, or believes they may have seen anything related to these cases, please call 601-825-7225 or 601-351-TIPS(8477) to report to police.

