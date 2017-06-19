Three arrested in Brandon auto burglary ring

Three arrests were made after several auto burglaries happened in the Crossgates subdivision in Brandon June 19th.

Monday morning, the Brandon Police Department responded to multiple calls of auto burglaries in the Crossgates Subdivision.

The cars stolen and burglarized were all left unlocked and keys were left in the ignition of the two stolen.

Thursday, June 22, the Jackson Police Department arrested 18-year-old Michael Jerome Hill from Jackson in one of the stolen vehicles. He was on Barrett Avenue inside one of the stolen cars.

Friday, June 23, Brandon investigators and the U.S. Marshall's Fugitive Task Force arrested 18-year-old Curtis Von Ryals, Jr. from Jackson for auto burglary. Ryals was taken into custody on Dorgan Street in Jackson by Brandon investigators and the US Marshall's Fugitive Task Force. The stolen car was also recovered in Jackson that day.

Investigators also identified 24-year-old Alvin Cobb Brown Jr. on Queen Ann Lane in Jackson as a suspect. He has not yet been arrested.

