Mississippi Department of Education fires exam testing company

The Mississippi State Department of Education is firing a testing company that wrongly scored history examinations for nearly 1,000 students.

The State Board revoked a contract with NCS Pearson Friday.

Apparently, it's too early to know how many graduated or have been denied diplomas in error.

The company used the wrong table to score U.S. History exams for students on track to graduate this spring.

Ironically students had lackluster results got overly high scores, those who did better on their test did not get enough credit.

"We think we have six students affected one way or the other," said Dr. Ronnie McGehee, the Madison County Superintendent. "I would hope if these students have already walked, that we would grant graduation especially since they have already passed the class."

He added the district had not been officially notified of the problem by the State Department of Education.

951 students in question were either seniors or juniors scheduled to graduate early and needed their scores to earn diplomas.

According to the testing company spokeswoman, 27,000 students took the test and scores for each one will have to now be verified.

