24/7 Wall Street: Jackson 15th worst U.S. city to live in

The financial news and opinion website 24/7 Wall Street has named Jackson, MS the 15th worst U.S. city to live in.

According to the website, Mississippi lags behind most of the country in many socioeconomic measures, and Jackson, the largest city in the state, is one of the worst places to live. Jackson has fewer bars, libraries, recreational centers, and movie theaters per capita than the U.S. as a whole, and is home to some of the cheapest real estate in the country. The median home value in Jackson is just $92,600, less than half the $194,500 national figure. Some 31.7% of the population lives in poverty, more than twice the 14.7% national rate.

The article goes on to say like much of Mississippi, Jackson’s economic growth has slowed substantially in recent years. Jackson lacks the high-tech STEM industries that have fueled growth in other mid-size metro areas, and the city’s 6.4% unemployment rate in 2015 was significantly higher than the 5.3% national rate. Jackson’s labor force grew by just 2.4% from 2013 to 2015, less than the 4.0% national job growth over the period.

The complete list is here:

