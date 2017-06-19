Power outage closes Hinds County Library System

A 30-minute power outage in downtown Jackson forces the Hinds County Library system to close all but one location for the rest of the day. Shortly after 11 Monday morning, the doors to the Eudora Welty Library were locked. A sign on the front door said the power was out. Outside a crowd had formed, some skeptical about the status of the utilities.

"We see a sign on the door that says library closed, no power but yet we can see the lights on the inside so it's somewhat of a question of what's going on here," said Phil McDade.

After the outage here, library officials said they were forced to shut down all but one of their 14 locations.

"Well, it's the hub for all the other libraries so their phone services, computer services everything was shut down," said Patty Furr. " We were told it would be 6 so we sent our people home, so everybody's been recalled and all the libraries should reopen by 1:30."

The libraries reopened, but it took a while to get their computer system back up at all their locations.

"We apologize for the inconvenience," added Furr. "We certainly didn't want the lights to go out we would have stayed if we had any lights at all to stay there. I'm glad they're back on early."

