Miss Mississippi 2017 - Prelims begin Wednesday

This weekend a new Miss Mississippi will be crowned at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

The contestants are now preparing for the first night of preliminary competition and to win the honor of being Miss Mississippi 2017 on the 60th anniversary of the pageant.

Judges interviews began Monday morning for some of the contestants. They are separated into three groups and will compete in different areas each night.

Anne Elizabeth Buys, Miss Vicksburg said, "I'll be doing a pointe dance to Viva. But Viva actually means life and so I really get to portray my love for life through it."

Molly May, Miss Mississippi State University, told us, "whenever we get to go into the interview room we have 10 minutes to answer anything that they throw at us. Anything from political affiliation or what's your favorite color."

This year on the judges panel, five former Miss Mississippis, including the first African American to win the title, Toni Seawright. We asked the contestants if that gives them more confidence or more pressure.

Mia Hall, Miss Hattiesburg said, "I've had these butterflies like more than usual because its like this is such a big deal."

Brooke Bullock, Miss Jones County said, "having them here to kind of give us that inspiration, that we can go so much further than where we are now. We have already come so far, but there's even further to go."

About 25 former Miss Mississippis are expected to take part in the 60th anniversary. Cheryl Prewitt Salem was the 3rd Miss Mississippi to win the title of Miss America in 1980. She is back to host this year's pageant.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved