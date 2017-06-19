Former Madison Central hoops star Shunn Buchanan commits to New Mexico State

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
From JUCO to Division 1. That was Shunn Buchanan's plan and he executed it after one season at Northeast Community College.
The former Madison Central star announced on Sunday that he will play college basketball at New Mexico State University.
"I just had to go to JUCO and grind it out." Buchanan told WLBT/Fox 40 Sports. "I didn't really let it discourage me, I just kept faith in God and just kept faith in my game and kept working."
Buchanan averaged just 12.7 pts/game for the Tigers during the 2016-17 season. In high school he played a key role on the 2015 Madison Central team that finished as the 6A state runner-up.
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.