Randy Watkins: Jonathan Randolph did "outstanding" in U.S. Open, major championship debut

Getting to the PGA Tour is one thing, but staying there can be just as difficult.

After regaining his PGA Tour card for 2017, Jonathan's Randolph best professional season continued with a strong U.S. Open performance this weekend. The Ole Miss and Jackson Prep product made the cut and finished tied for 42nd at Erin Hills in his major championship debut.

Local golf pro and course owner, Randy Watkins, has seen Randolph's development through junior golf in Mississippi and says he was quite impressed with the performance.

"I texted him something this morning to say 33 years ago I played in the US Open not near as well as he played in his U.S. Open." Watkins said. "He's just climbing the ladder nice and steady like he always has and I just think something big is gonna break loose for him."

Randolph currently ranks 156 in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup standings. Placing in the Top 125 is one way to ensure Tour status for another season.

