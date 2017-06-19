State agencies hit hard by worker layoffs

Two state agencies have been approved to move ahead with layoffs as the Mississippi government sheds employees following budget cuts.

The Mississippi State Personnel Board on Thursday approved plans for the Department of Mental Health to lay off 125 workers at four facilities, part of an overall plan by the agency to trim employment by 650.

The Personnel Board also approved plans for the Public Service Commission to lay off three employees.

In both instances, the agencies cited lack of funds as the reason for layoffs.

The board last month approved plans by the Forestry Commission to reorganize and lay off 75 workers.

