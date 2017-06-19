Rain causes flooding across Metro Area

Monday's rains caused flooding across the Metro Area. Many homeowners say they feel helpless.

Jessie Pitman lives in Brandon and says her yard and driveway flood every time there's a heavy rain.

"Friday night, when the weather was so bad, it was up to the front steps," said Pitman. "I was afraid it was going to come in the house."

Like most others in the area, she doesn't have flood insurance.

"They said I'm not in a flood zone!" laughed Pitman, looking out to see her driveway half-way underwater.

Eddie Davenport lives next door.

"It completely covers my driveway and my front yard, all the way up to my door," said Davenport.

In west Jackson, Teresa Dent says the City did some work nearby a few months ago, and her yard has been flooding ever since.

"When it rains, it's supposed to drain," explained Dent. "It's not draining, it's coming up.".

All three claim their local government isn't willing to help.

"They said there was nothing they could do about it, it was the land owner's problem," said Pitman.

"I never actually get the Supervisor," said Davenport. "I always get 'Well I'll give him the message, and have him give you a call back'. And I never get a response."

With this week's forecast, these homeowner's are definitely on edge.

"It's gonna rain Thursday and Friday, and if they aren't able to fix it soon, we're not going to be able to get out of the house," added Dent.

Jessie Pitman says she'll keep calling her Supervisor, and keep hoping for the best.

