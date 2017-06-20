Miss Mississippi 2017 -Annual Parade of Contestants

Rain or shine nothing stops the Miss Mississippi Parade of Contestants.

This year is a special year for the parade. The pageant is celebrating it's 60th Anniversary. Family, supporters and fans were waiting to see past and present royalty.

Fans line Washington Street even with the threat of rain Monday night. With about 25 former Miss Mississippi's returning to help celebrate the 60th anniversary, many in the crowd wanted to welcome them back while cheering on their favorite contestant.

Monday was college day for the contestants so before changing into gowns and tiaras, they wore t-shirts from their universities. 14 of the contestants who make up Group "A" had judges interviews. The interviews continue Tuesday. Each contestant hoping to impress the judges and score high enough to make the Top 10 Saturday night.

Rehearsals, autograph sessions, and finishing touches will fill the next two days until the contestants are back on the stage Wednesday night for the first round of Preliminary Competition. Winners will be announced in talent and swimwear, but the judges will also keep score in evening wear and on stage question.

Miss America Savvy Shields will be at this year's celebration from Thursday through Saturday night when Miss Mississippi 2017 will be crowned.

You can watch it right here on WLBT beginning at 8.

