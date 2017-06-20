Miss Mississippi 2017 -Annual Parade of Contestants

Myrtle Beach police responded to a reported shooting at a motel Monday evening.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to a reported shooting at a motel Monday evening.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
A woman livestreamed video of an arson that killed her 72-year-old neighbor, leading many to ask why she didn't intervene.More >>
A woman livestreamed video of an arson that killed her 72-year-old neighbor, leading many to ask why she didn't intervene.More >>
Video captured outside of a Wal-Mart shows an Evansville Police Officer attempting to get a baby out of a car, in the store's parking lot.More >>
Video captured outside of a Wal-Mart shows an Evansville Police Officer attempting to get a baby out of a car, in the store's parking lot.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
After two Georgia inmates on the run frightened the southeast for several days last week, one Georgia sheriff's office is praising the actions of six inmates who saved one law enforcement officer's life.More >>
After two Georgia inmates on the run frightened the southeast for several days last week, one Georgia sheriff's office is praising the actions of six inmates who saved one law enforcement officer's life.More >>