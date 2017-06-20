MBI issues silver alert for missing Jackson man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old K. D. Jordan.

Mr. Jordan is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing 138 pounds with back and grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen about 3:45 p.m. Monday, June 19 in the 2500 block of State Street in Jackson.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a maroon shirt, red baseball cap and was walking with crutches.

Family members say Mr. Jordan suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. K. D. Jordan contact the University of Mississippi Medical Center Police at 601-984-1360.

