Patient accidentally starts small fire at Copiah Co. Medical Center

Smoke filled up a room at the Copiah County Medical Center on Highway 28 on Tuesday morning.

A small fire was accidentally started by a patient with an oxygen tube. The staff responded quickly and shut off the oxygen which killed the fire.

The Fire Department responded, but the fire was already out.

The patient did not have any injuries but was checked out as precaution and moved to another room.

There was only minor damage to the oxygen tube.

