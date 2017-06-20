Smoke scare causes emergency response at Copiah Co. Medical Cent - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Smoke scare causes emergency response at Copiah Co. Medical Center

HAZLEHURST, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Smoke filled up a room at the Copiah County Medical Center on Highway 28 on Tuesday morning.

The hospital official did not say this a ‘fire’, but said smoke did fill up in at least one room.

At least one patient had to be evacuated from the room.

There was no damage and the cause is still under investigation.

