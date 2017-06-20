Man shot to death outside Canton home in attempted robbery

According to Michael Guest, a homicide happened Sunday night at 10:30 p.m. in Canton.

The Sheriff's Department responded to a home where two men were attempting to rob someone else.

They approached the victim, the shot and killed him.

Guest identified the victim as Sabino Alamillo.

This is still an ongoing investigation, and if you know anything please call the Madison County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.

