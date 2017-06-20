Two career criminals convicted of home invasion in Madison neighborhood

Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Michael Guest announced today that Thaddeus LaThomas Jarvis aka “NO” and Gregory Ponell Trigg aka “Lucky”, were convicted of armed robbery, kidnapping, house burglary and conspiracy.

Trigg pled guilty and was sentenced to 30 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Jarvis was found guilty following a two-day trial and was sentenced to serve 35 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

The sentences will be served day-for-day without the possibility of probation, parole or early release.

On September 12, 2016, the Ridgeland Police Department responded to the Wendover Subdivision after receiving a 911 call regarding a home invasion. Law enforcement spoke with the homeowners and learned that two men wearing masks burst into their home and held them at gunpoint.

Once inside the home, the gunmen stole a large amount of cash and jewelry and left the neighborhood in a white Infiniti.

Investigators, through the use of video surveillance, were able to track the Infiniti to the Extended Stay Hotel in Jackson. At the hotel, officers found that the driver, later identified as Jarvis, had rented a room and Trigg had been staying with him.

Officers also learned that the white Infiniti had been reported stolen the week before from Pearl. Law enforcement began checking social media accounts for Jarvis and Trigg and found posts where both defendants had posted pictures of them with the stolen car, displaying pistols, and wearing the stolen jewelry.

Arrest warrants for Jarvis and Trigg were issued and both defendants were arrested several days later. Following the arrest of Trigg, he agreed to speak with police and confessed to the home invasion. Jarvis was also questioned and he admitted only to having the stolen jewelry.

Guest stated, “These are two violent criminals who terrorized an elderly couple for no reason other than their own greed. Because of the efforts of the Ridgeland Police Department and their exemplary investigative work, these criminals will now spend the better part of their lives behind bars.”

