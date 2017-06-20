Canton police looking for missing 17-year-old girl - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Canton police looking for missing 17-year-old girl

CANTON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Canton Police Department is looking for a missing 17-year-old girl named Laken Paige Lowery. 

She went to work Saturday at Wendy's on Highway 22 in Canton and never came home.

If anyone has any tips or knows her whereabouts please contact Canton police at 601-859-2121

