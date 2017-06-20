Pawn shop triple murder suspects indicted

Two people are facing robbery and firearms charges in a federal indictment unsealed today in connection with the robbery of a Jackson pawn shop last December.

On December 17, 2016, officials say they were called to Bill’s Coin and Jewelry near Terry Road in Jackson around 8:50 p.m.

Police called the incident an alleged robbery after they found several items missing from the shop. The surveillance equipment had also been tampered with and stolen as well.

The owner, 81-year-old Cleveland "Bill" Mosley, and two elderly employees, 60-year-old Robert Ivy, and 77-year-old Ted McLemore were all shot at least once. They all died.

The couple fled to Kansas, and after a high-speed chase they were arrested and transported back to Jackson.

38-year-old Joshua Michael Garcia of Vancleave, Mississippi is charged with robbery, three counts of discharging a firearm causing the murder of three individuals, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of death or imprisonment for any term of years or life, and a fine of up to $1,250,000.

36-year-old Jamison Layne Townsend of Blue Springs, Missouri is charged with robbery and three counts of discharging a firearm causing the murder of three individuals.

If convicted, she faces a maximum penalty of death or imprisonment for any term of years or life, and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

The defendants will be arraigned in federal court Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

