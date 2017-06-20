MEMA discusses potential tropical storm threat

MEMA Executive Director Lee Smithson is discussing the potential tropical storm threat.

Smithson will provide updates and answer questions about the potential tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico at the State Emergency Operations Center.

This will take place on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m.

For more preparedness information, contact MEMA External Affairs at 866-920-MEMA (6362), or visit us online at www.msema.org.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.