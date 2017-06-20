CONSIDER THIS: Guest Editorial - Biloxi's Point Cadet

Raycom Media, WLBT’s corporate parent, also owns WLOX TV in Biloxi. WLOX’s General Manager, Rick Williams, shares this opinion about the distribution of funds for Point Cadet.

“Mississippi lawmakers are finally righting a wrong. Last year the state swept state accounts into one bigger account. The sweep took money intended for the Point Cadet Leasing fund. The problem is Biloxi's share of the money, $606,000 was taken by the state.

The revenue is generated from leases where the Golden Nugget Casino is located. The House bill passed during the special session, allows the Secretary of state to pay Biloxi the $606,000 and to also pay the College Board and the Tidelands fund $494,000 each. This follows the formula of a 2002 court settlement for use of the lease dollars.



The governor said he added this to the special session agenda hoping to avoid lawsuit expenses. The city of Biloxi was already suing the state.

We are glad to see the state saw its misdirection and is correcting course.”

