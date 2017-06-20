Over 1400 kids attend Dak Prescott camp at Mississippi State

Over 1400 kids were in one place on Tuesday. The Adidas Dak Prescott ProCamp was held at Mississippi State. The young athletes got to learn from and hang out with the Cowboys star. This camp just 1 example of how the former Bulldog continues to give back. And even with all the spotlight, the 2016 NFL Rookie of the Year said it never gets old.

"I love that," Dak said. "Their excitement and just how easy I can bring excitement to their day or change something in their life or whatever they’re going through, it’s great. I feel like it’s necessary that I do these camps to give back and interact with these kids. Try to give them life lessons as well as football lessons and get them better in their community and anyway that they can. I’ve been blessed to have this platform, so it’s important for me to do this."

We had a chance to meet a couple campers. Noah Brand said "we did a lot of football drills. I had fun playing with Dak Prescott. I liked getting a picture with Dak Prescott. It was really fun."

Bryce Roberts added: "I had so much fun with Dak and every time he sees me, he calls me his little brother."

Dak will host another camp Thursday in his hometown of Haughton, Louisiana.

