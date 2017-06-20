Ex-mayor acquitted of fraud and embezzlement

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - A former Mississippi mayor has been found not guilty in his retrial on charges that he illegally bought a city-owned SUV and was reimbursed for gasoline from city pumps.

Greg Davis of Southaven was acquitted Tuesday on both charges by a jury after about an hour of deliberations.

Local media report that Davis hugged defense attorney Steve Farese in the courtroom in Oxford. The case was moved there after a 2014 guilty verdict was overturned because an appeals court ruled the case should have been tried outside DeSoto County because of intense publicity.

Davis says he was using the vehicle and the gas to benefit the residents of Southaven, a Memphis, Tennessee, suburb which is Mississippi's third largest city.

Prosecutors said Davis bought the city-leased SUV even though a now-dead city clerk told him that would be illegal.

