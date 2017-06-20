Jackson airport now using ticketless parking system

Jackson-Evers International Airport is the first airport in the United States to have a ticketless parking system.

The new addition, called Arrivio, was installed last week and is helping to simplify the process of paid parking.

Consumers can download Arrivio on their smartphone or bypass the new system by using cash or card.

The system is revolutionizing how drivers find and access parking on-street, surface, valet, or gated parking.

There are 14 international airports currently offering the technology.

