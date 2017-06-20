Summer fun is waiting for you at Mississippi State Parks

It's the start of summer, and time for fun in the sun. Some great adventures, from camping to fishing, can be found not far from your home at Mississippi state parks.

"We came over here, checked it out and decided to come over here," said James Stevenson on the campgrounds of Roosevelt State Park.

The Decatur resident planned to spend the week at Okatibbee State Park, but flooding there this weekend caused him to change plans.

The 69-year-old brought his grandsons to the park and wants them to learn to appreciate the beauty in their own backyards.

"It gives them a good idea of what nature is about," added Stevenson. "It gives them a frame of mind when they get older they would love to come do this. It keeps them off the streets and helps keep them out of trouble."

There are 25 state parks in Mississippi. According to Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks officials, over a million people a year visit the parks from the Tennessee line to the Gulf Coast.

Families can stay in cabins or bring their RV's and park at the camp sites.

There's everything to do from picnicking to hiking and swimming.

Beside the lake are a waterslide and pool.

But for Lenora Wash of Lawrence, it's all about the fishing.

"Anything that bites my hook but a turtle," said Wash.

The 74-year-old and her sister cast their lines often at state parks near their homes.

"I love to come because they're clean, quiet and I feel more safe here, and I catch fish," added Wash.

June 24 is the Great American Camp Out and officials hope you and your family will go to a state park near you for a day of fun.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.