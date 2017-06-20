Miss Mississippi- Contestants prepare for preliminary competition

Wednesday the 44 Miss Mississippi contestants will be back at the Vicksburg Convention Center preparing for the first round of preliminary competition. They get three nights to take top honors, to impress the judges and score high enough for a chance to become the next Miss Mississippi.

The Miss Mississippi contestants are always prepared for the unexpected even the possibility of rain at the annual parade in downtown Vicksburg. They have learned to expect the unexpected.

Holly Harrington, Miss Dixie said, "this is my second time to compete at Miss Mississippi and so I'm excited to take on this new responsibility and a new role to be Miss Mississippi and excited to have the chance to compete for that."

Judges interviews began Monday and continue through Wednesday. The contestants have just ten minutes to persuade the panel of judges they are the best person for the job of Miss Mississippi 2017.

Mia Hall, Miss Hattiesburg told us, "these are the people you look up to as a child. Everyone else has their Wonder Woman and their Superman, but for me it was Miss Mississippi. This little girl in Meridian, where I'm from always looked to the Miss Mississippis."

Asya Branch, Miss All-America City added, "it's something I've watched on television for years of course and pictured myself up there but never actually knew it would come true."

Until Wednesday night the contestants will have rehearsals to make sure they have every production number mastered to perfection. In addition to competing to win in talent and swimwear, they are also performing for the audience. The pageant is sold out for Saturday night.

