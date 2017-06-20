Mississippi preps for Tropical Storm Cindy

State officials are urging residents not to waste any time to get ready for this tropical storm. There could be widespread effects on residents across the state as the storm moves through.

READ MORE: Tropical Storm Cindy forms near Gulf of Mexico

Tuesday MEMA director Lee Smithson held a briefing updating the media on what people in central Mississippi should expect once this storm makes landfall.

He says the main threat right now is rain and lots of it.

That is expected to lead to localized flooding in many areas, even in the Jackson metro. They recommend that if you live in a flood prone or low lying areas, you should make preparations now, to be ready to evacuate should waters surround your home.

RELATED: Consumer Alert: Staying weather aware, avoiding scams this hurricane season

Rankin County officials say they plan to open the county storm shelter if it's needed.

"Just like always, common sense is the best way to prevent any accidents," said Rankin County Emergency Operations Director Bob Wedgeworth. "If you see water crossing the road don't try to go through it; turn around. if you know that you live in a low-lying area, go ahead now and start preparing for that water to be coming into your house and your vehicle, move those vehicles to a safe location."

Flooding is a major concern because the state is already saturated. They also say don't focus on the cone with this storm because the heaviest rains will be well to the east of that, in this case right over the state of Mississippi.

Right now counties south and west of the Natchez Trace are expected to get the worst of this storm but everyone should be on guard.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.