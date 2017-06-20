Jackson Public School Board meets to discuss 2017-2018 budget

The Jackson Public School Board met Tuesday to discuss the budget for the upcoming school year. The Board is struggling to make ends meet while facing 5.6 million dollars in cuts.

2017's proposed budget includes $2 million for textbooks in grades K-8; $1.2 million to pay for new buses with GPS and cameras; and $200,000 for library books.They may also request an extra $2.5 million for upgrades to athletic facilities.

"The goals for Jackson Public Schools are threefold," said JPS Chief Financial Officer Sharolyn Miller. "To increase academic performance and achievement; to provide a safe school climate, and to maintain our fiscal integrity and accountability."

The board is having a special meeting next Monday, June 26, at 5 p.m. to approve next school year's final budget.

