Miss Mississippi 2017- Contestants Prepare for first night of Preliminary Competition

Wednesday night is the first night of preliminary competition for the 44 Miss Mississippi contestants.

We will know the winners in Talent and Swimwear. We talked with some of the contestants who were preliminary winners in 2016 about their hopes, preparation and competing for the state title.

Anne Elizabeth Buys, Miss Vicksburg was the first runner up last year. She says the pageant has been a part of her life since she was a child. She won in swimwear the last night of preliminary competition in 2016.

Anne Elizabeth Buys, Miss Vicksburg said, "I am a product of this organization, having been a dancer at the age of 7, a Princess the first year, I'm the first Princess to compete and you know Miss Mississippi's Outstanding Teen and now a contestant.”

Two more preliminary winners won on the same night. In talent, Molly May, Miss Mississippi State University who was second runner up. Miss All-America City, Asya Branch in Swimwear. She says her favorite part of competition is talent.

Asya Branch, Miss All America City said, "talent is absolutely my favorite part. I'll be performing on Friday night. I'm singing a ballad called Gold."

Molly May, Miss Mississippi State University told us, "I'm singing House of the Rising Sun, made famous by the Animals in the 60's the early 60's."

Holly Harrington, Miss Dixie was third alternate in 2016. She competes in the talent prelim Wednesday night.

Holly Harrington, Miss Dixie explained, "I'm a vocalist and I'll be performing on Wednesday night., so I'm the last contestant in Group A and I'm singing "My Man" from the Broadway musical Funny Girl."

The curtain goes up at the Vicksburg Convention Center and the contestants begin the first round of competition at 8.

