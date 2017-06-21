Tropical storm warning issued for MS Gulf Coast

Tropical storm warnings extended Wednesday morning to include the Mississippi Gulf Coast eastward to the Alabama-Florida border.



Residents and officials along a stretch of the Gulf Coast from the Florida panhandle to eastern Texas are keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Cindy.



The storm formed Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico. Our First Alert Weather Team forecast this storm to make landfall late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Flash Flood Watches are already in place for many Mississippi counties in out viewing area. So far this month, we're more than 2.5" above average for rainfall. This means the ground is saturated and any more rain that falls will heighten the threat for flash flooding. The heaviest rain bands are east of the Cindy's center of circulation. Flash flooding can be deadly if not aware or prepared. Please take all necessary preparations as soon as possible.



Some counties in the viewing area could receive up to 5" with higher amounts in thunderstorms.



Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency Tuesday because of the threat of torrential dangerous high tides and rip currents. Other state and local officials along the coast were mulling similar declarations.



