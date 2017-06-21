Man shot in leg near elementary school

Jackson police are investigating a shooting where one man was shot in the leg.

The shooting happened near Thomas Catchings Drive and Mount Vernon Avenue near Lake Elementary School around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

JPD Commander Tyree Jones said 40-year-old Ramon V. Davis was shot in the left leg and was taken to Merit Health Central by private vehicle.

Jones said Davis' injury is non-life threatening.

Officials say there was no crime scene located and they do not have a suspect, at this time.

