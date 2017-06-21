Jackson Fire Department quickly extinguishes small fire

Jackson fire fighters quickly extinguished a small fire Wednesday morning on Houston Avenue.

JFD Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders said fire crews arrived on scene at 5:37 a.m. and within seven minutes the fire was under control.

Sanders said a primary search showed no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported and no cause on the fire has been determined.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.