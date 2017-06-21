Jackson Fire Department quickly extinguishes small fire - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson Fire Department quickly extinguishes small fire

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson fire fighters quickly extinguished a small fire Wednesday morning on Houston Avenue.

JFD Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders said fire crews arrived on scene at 5:37 a.m. and within seven minutes the fire was under control.

Sanders said a primary search showed no one was inside the home at the time of the fire. 

No injuries were reported and no cause on the fire has been determined. 

