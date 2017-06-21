Two dead following Mantachie bank robbery

WTVA reports a bank teller and suspect have died Wednesday, as a result of an attempted bank robbery in Mantachie.

At this time the teller's name has not been released, but Sheriff Dickinson confirms the teller was shot and is a woman.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson says a female suspect also died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

WTVA says the incident happened at the Farmers & Merchants Bank in Mantachie on Highway 363.

This story will be updated as we receive more information.

Information for this story was obtained from WTVA. Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.