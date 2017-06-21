Hinds County Emergency Management Agency provides TS Cindy Preparedness Information

Tropical Storm Cindy should make landfall along the western Louisiana coast on Thursday morning. Hinds County residents are encouraged to prepare for the possibility of severe storms associated with a tropical storm.

The National Weather Service is predicting 1” – 1.25” of rain in the Hinds County area over the next few days. Previous rains have saturated much of the area already so immediate water run-off and flash flooding is a major concern.

We urge residents to closely monitor the weather reports over the next few days. Remember that you should never travel over a flooded roadway. TURN AROUND! DON’T DROWN!

First step for being prepared is to write a Family Emergency Plan and remember to include your pets in that plan. Keep a copy of the plan in your emergency supplies kit or another safe place where you can easily access it in the event of a disaster. You can start working on your plan by going to Ready.Gov’s emergency plan webpage at http://www.ready.gov/make-a-plan.

Another step to being prepared is to have a family disaster kit ready. Disasters can strike at any time, and response could be delayed as much as 72 hours after the disaster, depending on the type. Plan beforehand what your family should do and be sure each family member knows the plan. Be prepared for any disaster before it strikes because you likely won't have time afterward.

Water: Store at least one gallon of water per person per day (two quarts for drinking, two quarts for food preparation/sanitation).

Food: Store at least a three day supply of non-perishable food. Select foods that require no refrigeration, cooking and preparation.

First Aid Kit: You should have two first aid kits - one for your home and one for your car. Check with the American Red Cross or your pharmacist about what to include in your kits. Be sure to include nonprescription drugs like aspirin, laxative, emetic, antacid, hydrogen peroxide, etc.

Clothing and Bedding: Include at least one complete change of clothes and footwear for everyone. Include rain gear, blankets or sleeping bags, sunglasses, cold weather gear, sturdy shoes or work boots.

Tools and Supplies: Miscellaneous items are needed in your disaster kit also. These would include but are not limited to: mess kits or paper plates and cups, plastic utensils, radio, flashlights, fresh batteries, can-opener, fire extinguisher (ABC type), tent, pliers and a shut off wrench, matches (in waterproof container), garbage bags, compass, aluminum foil, sanitation items, soap, household chlorine bleach, small shovel.

Special Items: Family members with special needs - such as infants, disabled individuals, or the elderly - will need certain items that you might not normally consider. Be sure that cash, medications, glasses, diapers, formula and bottles are included. Have some type of entertainment for children and adults. Keep important family documents or copies of such in waterproof, portable containers, such as wills, insurance papers, passports, immunization records, household inventories, birth\death certificates, bank\credit card information.

The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season began on June 1, 2017 and ends on November 30, 2017.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently released their outlook for the 2017 season, they are expecting an above normal year, due to the lack of an El Nino Pattern. El Nino patterns tend to suppress hurricane activity in the Atlantic basin. They expect 11-17 named storms, 5-9 hurricanes and 2- 4 major hurricanes (category 3 and higher).

For more detailed information regarding Hurricane Preparedness go to: www.ready.gov/Hurricanes For additional information about this press release, please contact the Hinds County Emergency Management Director, Ricky J. Moore at 601-968-6771.

