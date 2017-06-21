Preps for Cindy underway before warnings dropped

Tropical Storm Cindy pounded the Mississippi Gulf Coast for much of the day, slowly moving northward into our area. Officials say our biggest threat from the remnants of the cyclone once it moves inland, is the rain.

We've seen rain on and off all day as the outer bands of this tropical storm make their way over central Mississippi.

Right now that rain is not posing any danger of flooding any local bodies of water, but still, emergency management officials say they're prepared for it.

All hands were on deck at the Rankin County Emergency Management Operations Center for the morning National Weather Service briefing.

The report; more rain is on the way, but those at the EOC say they're ready.

"Just a heightened alert for the fact we're going to have some type of swift water activity," said Rankin County Emergency Management Director Bob Wedgeworth. "We believe probably a flash flood event and possibly given the saturation with the ground we know were going to have trees down so getting those guys ready as well."

The greatest chance of rain from the storm will come Thursday, but the threat of thunderstorms is still slight. Residents in flood-prone areas are being told to prepare now for possible evacuations.

"If you know that you're in a low-lying area, this has happened to you before," added Wedgeworth. "Just be prepared for that the same event to come again. If you have the ability, move vehicles out so they're not going to get damaged."

The Wind from the storm is not expected to be a factor in our area. The saturated ground could cause trees to fall, blocking roads, and possibly knocking out power.

"One thing we always like to do is discourage somebody that just doesn't have experience running chainsaws and power equipment and if that power line is engaged, or a tree down on a power line just say away from it," said Wedgeworth.

