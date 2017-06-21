Brookhaven teen involved in freight train vs car accident

A Natchez Railway freight train struck a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Brookhaven. The driver, a minor, was uninjured so police are not releasing her name.

Captain Clint Earls with the Brookhaven Police Department tells us she was attempting to cross the tracks at the Drury Lane Crossing when the train hit her car on the passenger side.

The crossing has warning signs but no lights or barriers.

