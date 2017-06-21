Alcorn State road game at Texas Southern moved from Saturday to - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Alcorn State road game at Texas Southern moved from Saturday to Friday

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect
WLBT archives WLBT archives

Alcorn State will play under the Friday Night Lights this season.

Their September matchup at Texas Southern has been moved from a Saturday to a Friday. The Braves and Tigers will now play Friday, September 29th at 8:00pm. It's designated as a non-conference matchup.

An Alcorn spokesman said the reason for the move is a scheduling conflict with Major League Soccer. TSU plays home games at BBVA Compass Stadium, the home of the Houston Dynamo. The Dynamo have a game against Minnesota United on September 30th.

Alcorn State opens the 2017 season Saturday, September 2nd against Miles College.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly