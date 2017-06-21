13-year-old accused of stabbing his mother - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

A teenage son is accused of stabbing his mother in Hazlehurst. Sheriff Harold Jones tells us the 13-year-old is being taken to Natchez to a Juvenile facility.

The teen's mother has possibly three stab wounds. She has been brought to a Jackson hospital.

Sheriff Jones says the teenager will be charged with domestic violence/aggravated assault.

