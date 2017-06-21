Roof caves in at Stewpot Community Center, leaving no building for teen summer camp

Stewpot, a community-based organization for the needy, was left scrambling after the rooftop of their Community Center caved in, leaving no building for their Teen Summer Camp.

Stewpot offers the camp for teenagers in grades 6 through 12. There are 50 enrolled right now.

Marcus Jones, a camp counselor, says luckily no kids were in the building when he heard this:

"Doom-doom-doom!" remembered Jones. "Usually it's like one or two kids left over that we usually take home a little later, and we thought they were just playing in the hallway. But we heard doom-doom-doom. It was the layers of water going down."

The next thing he heard: "Run!"

"I'm like, okay," continued Jones. "As soon as he said that, the whole roof just fell."

Jones and the other counselors were able to salvage some books and DVDs, but the rest of the Teen Center is destroyed.

"It's pretty obvious that it's not going to be fixed anytime soon because the damages are so great," said Stewpot's Community Services Executive Director Jill Buckley. "We probably aren't going to be able to get in there, probably for the rest of the year,"

Stewpot's summer camp normally offers cooking classes, fitness courses, science and technology classes, and summer reading.

Buckley says they'll still be doing that, even without the building.

"Quickly came up with an alternate plan that included a lot more activities," explained Buckley. "You know, out and about; more field trips."

"When this happened, of course, it wasn't planned. It wasn't the best of events. But we all came together, and came to the conclusion that we're still going to make the best of the situation," added Jones.

If you'd like to help, you can donate at Stewpot.org.

