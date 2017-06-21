Larry Grantham remembered Wednesday in Crystal Springs

An Ole Miss and Mississippi Sports Hall of Famer was laid to rest. Larry Grantham remembered Wednesday morning at First Baptist Church in Crystal Springs.

He played linebacker for the 1959 Rebel squad that won a share of the national championship. Grantham parlayed that success to five AFL All-Star selections and the New York Jets Ring of Honor.

The pall bearers honored number 60 by wearing green and white ties. Larry had 3 tackles as the Jets won Super Bowl III.

Teammates and opponents alike reflected on Grantham's greatness.

Ole Miss teammate Richard Price: "He was just a great athlete. Larry was the only fella that could make a mistake, correct it, and still make the tackle behind the line of scrimmage. He was so quick and so fast and we all loved him."

Ole Miss alum Jim Dunaway (played against Grantham in NFL): "As an opponent he was a very rare person as the way he would make great plays and you couldn't believe that he did that. You always knew where he was because he was where the ball was."

Grantham passed away late Sunday night at the age of 78.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.