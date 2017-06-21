Finding a place to rent isn't always the easiest task. Newly released information reveals Mississippi isn't the most affordable but is not the most expensive.

"I think it's kind of expensive for where we live," said Anna West.

"You really have to work your butt off just to pay the rent for an apartment that's really not worth the money," said Elizabeth Johnson.



Johnson worked two jobs to pay the bills on her two-bedroom rental. New information out by the National Low Income Housing Coalition finds people have to work 82 hours per week at minimum wage, which is $7.25, to afford a two-bedroom rental.

"The pricing is extremely too high," said Johnson. "Nine-hundred-fifty-dollars for a two bedroom when everything is not up to date; everything looks like it's section 8. The pricing is very, very expensive."

"I lived in like a three bedroom house and we would pay like four hundred to six hundred dollars per person," said West. "It just depended on the room."



Both rentals were in Jackson. The NLIHC found Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom residence in Mississippi is $772. $14.84 per hour is the state housing wage, while Jackson came in at $16.46 per hour.

"I mean it's just like ridiculous," added Johnson. "Nothing is changing, no remodeling, the pricing is just going up for no apparent reason."

"The crime here is so bad. It just shouldn't be as expensive as it is," added West.

Mississippi ranked 43 for the most expensive state. Number one is Hawaii.

