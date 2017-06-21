Relief organizations ready to spring into action if disaster strikes this Hurricane Season

Several relief organizations are ready to spring into action if disaster strikes this Hurricane Season.

“We go out and we all have a passion that we want to help our fellow people in the State of Mississippi.,” said Red Cross Mass Care & Logistics Manger Chase Munro.

The American Red Cross is no stranger to lending a helping hand in the hardest hit areas. The relief organization supplies everything from shelter and blankets to food and cleaning supplies along with manpower to help in the storm's aftermath.

“We do all of that as well as help prepare the community for and during the event on what they need to do to be most prepared for disasters.,” added Munro.

The Salvation Army is also trained to provide aid. In fact, officials say when Cindy was churning in the Gulf, they were on standby, ready to spring into action.

“We do a number of things," said Lt. Matt Hedgren. "We send out our mobile feeding unit, which is called a canteen. It is a catering truck where we are able to give over 1,000 meals a day to about 1,500 meals a day. We are also helping with those people rebuilding their lives, so it may mean more than just that hot meal, it may mean some social service, helping them get their belonging back.”

Both organizations depend on donated dollars and volunteers to help those who can't help themselves, so they are encouraging folks to continue giving.

"We all feel strongly that is one of our callings to be there to provide that emergency assistance,” said Munro.

If you would like to help The Salvation Army, call (601) 982-4881 or salvationarmyalm.org or visit 110 Presto Ln, Jackson, MS 39206

Ways to help The American Red Cross:

You can help people affected by disasters like flooding, hurricanes and countless other crises by making a donation to support Red Cross Disaster Relief.

Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.

Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

