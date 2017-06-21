Pearl long snapper Dillon Hayes shows off pinpoint accuracy

In football, long snapper is one of the few positions where you probably don't want to see yourself in the highlight. The better you are, the less attention you typically receive.

Pearl's Dillon Hayes is one of the top long snapper's in Mississippi and thrives under the pressure of playing the sport's most underappreciated position. On Wednesday we took the field to put his skills to the test.

"I see it as I don't get as much publicity, which is fine with me." Hayes said. "But I enjoy doing what I have to do."

