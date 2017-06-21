"N" word discussion on sitcom prompts social media response

NBC's, The Carmichael Show, is a situation comedy featuring an African-American family and it is known to take on some serious social issues with a touch of humor.

Wednesday night's episode was no exception.

"Anything for you my n**ga..."

That statement by Jerrod Carmichael's good friend and former classmate, was okay with him, but his family took exception, sparking a sometimes humorous debate over the "N" word and who is allowed to use it.

We asked for your thoughts on the WLBT Facebook page.

"Here's how I feel about it. It's an awful word! And if I can't use it just because I'm white....then NO ONE SHOULD USE IT! ESPECIALLY black people! It's hypocritical!" wrote Nichols Kemp.

"Oooh no JT said it too....but HONESTLY this discussion needs to be had tho especially how the climate of today's society is," wrote Tabitha Diane.

"What discussion though? The double standard of the use of the word? The discussion it's just a word that people choose to be offended by while ignoring real issues?" responded Anthony Martinez.

And Daniel Foster simply posted: "Not ok.."

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.



